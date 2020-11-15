2 hospitalized after gun goes off during fight at NW Miami-Dade restaurant

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man whose gun went off during an altercation with the owner of a restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade, injuring two innocent bystanders, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 118th Street, just after 2:15 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the subject entered the business and took out a firearm. He then got into a physical confrontation with the owner.

During the altercation, police said, the firearm was discharged, striking a customer in the ankle and grazing another.

Police said the subject fled in an unknown direction.

The victims were transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The owner suffered injuries that are not life-threatening during the altercation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

