SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade, causing an emergency evacuation and sending two people two people to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire ignited on the first floor of the apartment complex, at around 5:15 a.m., Saturday.

Residents described the chaos inside the building after first responders arrived.

“All the firemen breaking the walls and telling everybody to get out,” said a resident.

“I heard a loud banging coming from my room. Actually, I heard a banging from the bottom of my floor, and then the next thing I knew, my mother came in, and it’s like, ‘Yo, there’s a fire,'” said another resident.

Two people who were on the first floor were rushed to the hospital. One of the victims is listed in critical condition.

“I heard that they were hospitalized, and hopefully they are OK,” said a resident.

Residents said firefighters worked quickly to save the rest of the building and made sure that everyone was OK.

“I’m happy that the first responders came and helped out,” said another resident.

Residents were eventually allowed back into their units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

