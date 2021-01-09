2 hospitalized after fire sparks at NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured what appears to be an explosion at an efficiency located off Northwest 33rd Court Road in the West Little River area, Saturday morning.

Officials said the flames quickly spread and consumed the entire house.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were able to find two people inside and bring them out of the burning home.

The victims were taken to an area hospital with burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.