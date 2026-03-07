NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol officer was rushed to the hospital Saturday after officials said he was forced to fire during a stabbing incident at State Road 836.

The patrol officer was attacked by a woman early Saturday morning after FHP officers responded to calls of a vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Road 836 near Northwest 107th Avenue.

The officer located the vehicle and found a female occupant who brandished a knife and attacked, according to FHP officials.

The officer discharged his firearm and struck the woman.

The woman and officer were both taken to the trauma center at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Two left lanes have been closed along a portion of the eastbound section beyond Northwest 107th Avenue, with delays expected.

Investigators remain on State Road 836 as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation.

