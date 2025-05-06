WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were rushed to the hospital following a crash involving a dump truck and multiple vehicles.

The incident occurred along Southwest Eighth Street near Gator Park in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said three people were injured in the crash. Two adults were transported as trauma alerts to the West Trauma Center, while a third adult was treated and released at the scene.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Traffic in both directions was affected for a few hours, backing up drivers for miles.

But as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, all lanes have reopened after tow trucks arrived to clear the scene.

