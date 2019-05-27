2 hospitalized after dump truck crashes into building in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported two people to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into a building in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was at the scene along Southwest 40th Street and 62nd Avenue, just before 9 a.m., Monday.

This morning, #MDFR responded to the scene of an accident involving a dump truck that had struck a building at the intersection of SW 40 Street and SW 62 Avenue. Two patients were transported by ground to a local-area hospital and two other patients did not require transport. — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) May 27, 2019

According to officials, two people were taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

An investigation is underway.

