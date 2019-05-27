2 hospitalized after dump truck crashes into building in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported two people to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into a building in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was at the scene along Southwest 40th Street and 62nd Avenue, just before 9 a.m., Monday.
According to officials, two people were taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
An investigation is underway.
