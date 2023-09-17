MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck a motor scooter overnight in Miami in what they described as an apparent hit-and-run, sending a man and a woman to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 2200 block of Southwest Eighth Street, just after 3:45 a.m., Sunday.

First responders arrived to find the injured victims. Officials said they were thrown from the scooter on impact,

Paramedics transported both patients to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Detectives are attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding this crash and the driver involved.

If you have any information on this incident that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

