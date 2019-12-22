2 hospitalized after driver hits Miami Police cruiser

MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver slammed into a City of Miami Police cruiser, sending him and the officer to the hospital, investigators said.

According to Miami Police, the crash taking place in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 11th street, at around 3 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the two individuals involved suffered serious injuries and were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The officer was released after several hours.

The driver of the other vehicle was later arrested for driving with a suspended license.

