2 hospitalized after crash on MacArthur Causeway in Miami shuts down westbound lanes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a crash on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami that has led authorities to shut down all westbound lanes.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash near the Biscayne Boulevard exit at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The westbound MacArthur Cswy (I-395) is temporarily closed due to a crash near Biscayne Blvd. Please use the Julia Tuttle as your alternate. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 17, 2020

One of the victims has been transported as a trauma alert. The other patient has been taken to the emergency room.

Investigators have not provided any details about the number of vehicles involved.

They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.