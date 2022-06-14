MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in a Miami Gardens neighborhood that involved a service driver with the U.S. Postal Service, officials said.

Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 39th Avenue and 175th Street, just after 7:30 p.m., Monday.

Cellphone video captured a USPS truck with heavy front-end damage.

Paramedics transported the victims to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

