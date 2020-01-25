2 hospitalized after chain-reaction rollover crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, witnesses said, they were involved in a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the chain-reaction wreck in the area of Northwest Eighth Street and Second Street, just after 4:30 a.m., Saturday.

Renee Pitt, an Uber Eats driver who was involved in the crash, said it all started when a vehicle damaged her car.

“The first accident, I was driving to do an Uber Eats customer, and apparently the black car opened his door, ’cause he was already parked, and knocked off my side mirror,” she said.

Pitt said she pulled over and called police.

While responding officers were working the crash scene, witnesses said, a white Jeep slammed into both of the other vehicles before flipping over.

Witnesses said the driver of the Jeep had to be extricated from his vehicle following the second collision.

“I’m going in the ambulance now because the white car over there flipped over and rammed me to the side, to the back of my car, and I was in the car,” said Pitt. “I’m in a lot of pain.”

Paramedics transported Pitt and the driver of the white Jeep to an area hospital. As of Sunday night, their conditions were unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.