MIAMI (WSVN) - At least two people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed through the windows of a Miami Goodwill store on Saturday afternoon.

Miami Police arrived at the Biscayne Retail Store and Donation Center on 441 NE 81st St. around 12:40 p.m.

Cell phone video showed the Mercedes car smashing into the middle of the store and the chaos that ensued inside.

“Something told me to move, and I moved,” said an eyewitness, Paula Shwartz. “And suddenly, I heard, like, an explosion. It felt like an explosion.”

The woman who recorded the cell phone video helped the confused driver to turn off her car.

Miami Fire Rescue said the driver lost control when she was backing out.

A male passenger was also inside the vehicle.

The car was left dented and covered in shards. It was later towed away.

At least two individuals were transported to the hospital — the driver and a male customer whose leg was cut in the crash — but there were no serious injuries.

Both are in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation.

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