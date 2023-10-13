NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven people needed to be transported to the hospital after a Miami-Dade Transit bus was involved in a crash in North Miami.

According to police, a car struck the bus in the area of Northwest 134th Street and Seventh Avenue, Friday morning.

Live video footage showed a crossing guard on a gurney as he was put in a rescue truck for transport.

Video from the scene also showed a police presence and a damaged car on the road where the crash occurred.

The county bus appeared to have front-end damage on the driver’s side. A bicycle was also seen lying in front of the bus.

Investigators said one of the injured victims suffered serious injuries.

What led to the crash remains under investigation.

