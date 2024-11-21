MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two people to the hospital following a traffic crash on Interstate 95 in Miami that led to lane closures in the middle of rush hour.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene located along the southbound lanes near Northwest 20th Street, just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said a vehicle veered off the highway and went down an enbankment. One person was ejected.

7Skyforce captured the mangled vehicle and a broken guardrail next to the southbound lanes.

Paramedics transported both injured victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Fire rescue officials said one of the victims was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, and a victim who was a passenger in the vehicle is stable.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers initially shut down four southbound lanes and have since reopened some of these lanes. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

