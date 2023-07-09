SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car went up in flames after crashing into a palm tree in a residential neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade, sending two people to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of South Meadow Lake Drive and Southwest 43rd Terrace in Kendall, at around 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Paramedics transported both victims to an area hospital, one as a trauma alert.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

