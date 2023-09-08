CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after a boat sank in South Florida.

Coral Gables Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near Matheson Hammock Park, located 9610 Old Cutler Road, Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, two people were on board the boat when the driver tried to turn, causing the boat to flip. The two boaters then swam to shore.

Good Samaritans assisted the boaters as they made there way to shore

They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A friend of one of the boaters believes there was an issue with boat.

“I think there was a malfunction ’cause Frankie knew what he was doing, you know, he wasn’t a rookie or nothing,” Joseu Rodriguez said. “It was just probably a malfunction with the trim or a tie bar, something went wrong there. The water’s pretty calm today.”

To operate speed boats there has to be a throttle person.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the lead investigator in this incident.

