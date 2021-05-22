2 hospitalized after boat hits channel marker on Intracoastal in Biscayne Bay

(WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a boat collided with a channel marker on the Intracoastal Waterway in Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue fireboats and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the crash just south of the Broad Causeway, at around 11 p.m., Friday.

Crews found four people aboard the vessel. Two of the passengers suffered serious injuries.

Paramedics took the patients to Haulover Marina, and from there, they were transported to Aventura Hospital as trauma alerts.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.

