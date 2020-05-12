2 hospitalized after boat crash near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital following a boat crash near Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Star Island and Monument Island, sometime before 9 p.m., Tuesday.

Paramedics transported one patient to Mount Sinai Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said a man who called for help in the crash said his son went missing after the crash.

Investigators said that boater, a passenger on the vessel, was ejected as a result of the impact.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers located him and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in very serious condition.

“We understand that one person was ejected from one of these vessels and ended up in the water,” said Erika Benitez with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “These divers went in the water and they were able to locate the patient.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units also assisted in the search for the missing boater.

FWC is the lead agency in the investigation.

