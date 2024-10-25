MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital after their boat caught on fire in Biscayne Bay.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and several other agencies arrived at the scene in the area of Northeast 79th Street, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where smoke billowed out of the boat while it was on the water.

Crews at the scene were able to put out the fire.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the two patients were transported as trauma alerts to the hopsital.

Their conditions remain unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.