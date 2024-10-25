MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital after their boat caught on fire in Biscayne Bay.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and several other agencies arrived at the scene in the area of Northeast 79th Street, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where smoke billowed out of the boat while it was on the water.

Fisherman Jorge Gonzalez recorded video of the thick dark smoke as the boat became engulfed in flames.

“There was a boat passing, and all of a sudden, it exploded,” he said. “There were two people on board, and they jumped in the water.”

Gonzalez said he witnessed the two men swimming to shore.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a good Samaritan picked them up and brought them to an Emergency Medical Services vessel.

Crews at the scene were able to put out the boat fire and brought the charred boat to shore.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the two patients were transported as trauma alerts to the hopsital.

The victims are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

