MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames near Key Biscayne after a massive fire broke out in a boat, sending two people to the hospital.

City of Miami and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Crandon Park Marina, just after 12:15 p.m., Sunday.

Cellphone video recorded by a witness captured the vessel engulfed in flames.

Video posted on social media by Only in Dade showed the fire from farther away. Thick black smoke billowed into the air as flames tore through the vessel, which was docked at a ramp.

Witness Adriane Cordoba said it sounded like an explosion had happened.

“We heard ‘boom!'” she said. “We came as close as we they allowed us, and I saw a lady and a child that were very hurt with an explosion.”

MDFR dispatched nearly a dozen units near Key Biscayne and Virginia Key. Officials confirmed two people were injured.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue airlifted one of the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

MDFR transported the second victim to an area hospital.

“Talking to all the people that know about marine [vessels] they heard that the motor overheated and exploded,” said Cordoba.

Firefighters battled the inferno for hours.

“I think it’s a misfortune. It can happen to anybody,” said Cordoba.

Witnesses told 7News they saw a woman brought to JMH with severe burns.

As of late Sunday night, the victims’ conditions are unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.