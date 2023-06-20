SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after they were shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 10532 SW 176th St., Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports of an active shooter in the area.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence was seen near the homes.

According to MDPD, the shooting stemmed from an argument between to groups across the street from each other, along Southwest 177th Street.

The two victims that were shot drove themselves to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Their white pickup truck was seen parked at the hospital.

A 15-year-old was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. They were also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police searched for the suspect, which they believed, ran into a home nearby.

After clearing the home, police said, there was nobody at the residence.

Police detained three people as they continue their investigation.

The roadway on 105th Avenue and 176th Street has been temporary closed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.