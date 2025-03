Palmetto Bay, Fla. (WSVN) –Two people are hospitalized after a barbeque grill exploded in Palmetto Bay.

It happened near Southwest 151st Street and 85th Avenue Wednesday night.

Police said a barbecue grill exploded, burning two people in a backyard.

Both victims were taken to HCA Florida Kendall hospital, one of them as a trauma alert.

