SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, police said, they accidentally shot themselves at an outdoor shooting range in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the Homestead Training Center, located at 11700 SW 304th St., Sunday morning.

Investigators said the separate emergencies happened about an hour apart.

One person had to be airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, and the second was stable when they were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.