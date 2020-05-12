2 hospitalized after 2 boat crashes near Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital following two boat crashes near Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the first scenes, along the 1500 block of Bay Road, near the Flamingo condominiums, sometime before 9 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials described this crash as a hit-and-run collision that left one person injured.

Paramedics transported that patient to Mount Sinai Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Shortly after, multiple agencies responded to the scene of the second crash between Star Island and Monument Island.

Officials said the man who called for help in this crash said his son went missing after the crash.

Investigators said that boater, a passenger on the vessel, was ejected as a result of the impact.

Rescue crews located him and transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in very serious condition.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units also assisted in the search for the missing boater.

Authorities have not specified whether or not the crashes are connected, as they continue to investigate. FWC is the lead agency on the crash near Star Island.

