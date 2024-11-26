NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in the hospital after a fire ripped through a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Ring camera footage shared with 7News captured the moments Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to a home near Northwest 61st Street and 24th Avenue after it went up in flames around 1:00a.m., Tuesday.

“Get these cars out of the way!” someone is heard yelling.

Neighbors said a woman and her son with autism live inside the house.

The smell of smoke and and a mothers cry for help as her son was trapped inside, woke neighbors.

“I’m a mother and [hearing] the mother cry that was crazy. You know what I’m saying, your life is gone when something happens to your kids,” said a neighbor.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived they had several elements to fight against.

“We were faced with heavy smoke and some fire, vicious fire. Heavy smoke,” said Rafael Carrillo with MDFR.

They were also faced with the task of saving the victim from the burning home.

“We did a search. We found the victim in the backroom.”

Two people were taken to the hospital, but sadly two family cats would not survive the fire.

But thanks to the quick actions of MDFR, one cat did survive and a mother and her son are now on the road to recovery.

“I was so proud of them because they were so fast when they got here,” said a neighbor.

The victims current condition is unknown.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

