MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after gunfire erupted in a Wynwood apartment complex, leaving two men hospitalized and one injured.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to the shooting at the Highley House apartment complex in the area of 2150 North Miami Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located two men suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs. Another male was found suffering a wound to his head after having been struck by a firearm.

Crime scene investigators remained on the scene for hours collecting evidence.

The two victims struck by gunfire were transported in stable condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center. The other victim is also in stable condition.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

