HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that badly damaged two townhouses in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southeast 26th Avenue and 14th Court, at around 10:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said flames gutted the townhomes. The fire badly damaged the interior of one of the units and also caused damage to the outside of the homes.

Four people, including one child, were impacted by the fire.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping those affected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

