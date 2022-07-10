NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews treated two girls for burns caused by a boat’s engine trouble off Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the incident near Beer Can Island, just after 3 p.m., Saturday.

The children were injured when a malfunction caused a flash fire. One of them suffered burns to her knee.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The boat was towed to nearby Haulover Marina.

