MIAMI (WSVN) - Two City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighters were rushed to the hospital after getting injured while battling a blaze.

Fire crews responded to the fire that erupted in a building under renovation near the area of Northwest First Avenue and 14th Street in Overtown.

Officials said one firefighter was working his way through the second floor when he partially fell through the floor.

Other firefighters safely lowered him down and he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Another firefighter was also rushed to the hospital for second-degree burns to the ear and forearm.

The three-story building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

It’s unknown how the fire started.

