NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at two South Florida homes, leaving families without a place to stay and leading first responders to come to the rescue of several pets.

Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the first blaze in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 187th Street in Miami Gardens, at around 9 a.m., Sunday.

Video provided by MDFR showed flames and a plume of dark smoke billowing from the burning home.

Firefighters attacked the fire, which consumed the one-story house and two cars parked outside.

“At approximately 9 a.m., we received a call for a kitchen fire. Upon arrival, the house was fully involved with two cars on fire outside,” said MDFR spokesperson Shaun Smiley. “Fortunately, all occupants were able to get out. Unfortunately, there were some animals still inside.”

Sadly, several dogs were trapped inside and perished in the fire. Several others made it out and are currently being treated.

Hours later, 10 more MDFR units responded to the scene of a second house fire in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and 100th Street.

Firefighters worked to rescue Ruby, a dog that was trapped inside, as flames ravaged the home.

Crews were able to locate the canine and return her safely to her owner.

“Is she OK?” Ruby’s owner asked firefighters in video shared by MDFR.

The dog was fine, thanks to the fast acting firefighters who saved her.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the victims impacted by the weekend fires.

What caused both fires to ignite remains under investigation.

