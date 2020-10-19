2 evacuated after fire sparks in laundry room of NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were able to escape safely from a Northwest Miami-Dade after, officials said, a fire broke out in the laundry room.

Video and pictures sent in from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue captured firefighters putting out the flames at the residence located near Northwest 48th Street and 21st Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Three propane tanks located next to the room made this firefight particularly dangerous.

No one was injured.

The American Red Cross is helping the two people impacted by the blaze.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.