MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue extinguished a fire that tore through a home in Miami Lakes, Thursday afternoon.

According to MDFR, units responded to reports of a house fire near the 8900 block of Northwest 148th Terrace, just before 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke pouring out from the attic and garage.

Firefighters cut through the roof of the home to quickly extinguish the flames and ventilate the interior.

Officials say two people who were home at the time managed to escape unharmed before calling 911.

“Unknown where the smoke was coming from. We had crews inside, they didn’t see any smoke so it was in the attic, so we opened up the roof, we ventilated it some and, ultimately, found the fire,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Angel Colom. “Nobody got hurt and all occupants were out.”

The family of five, who did not wish to speak on camera, was renting the home and are now displaced as a result of the fire.

The American Red Cross said they are assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe asking for the public’s help finding a safe place to stay.

If you would like to donate to the family, click here.

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