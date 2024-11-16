SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames destroyed an apartment unit in Southwest Miami-Dade and affected two others, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at an apartment building along Southwest 82nd Street, near 75th Avenue, just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Cellphone video recorded by a witness captured flames shooting from the second-floor unit where the fire ignited.

Two people who lived there got out, and six cats were saved.

Crews were able to put out the fire in time to keep it from spreading, but at least two other apartments sustained some smoke damage.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping the families impacted.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.