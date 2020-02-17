2 drivers transported after multi-vehicle crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police have responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred on Northwest Second Avenue near South State Road 7, just after 9 a.m., Monday.

According to police, witnesses stated that a driver of a black Impala was traveling northbound Northwest Second Avenue and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver then crossed over to the median and began driving northbound against southbound traffic, eventually crashing into a black Toyota Corolla.

Both drivers have been transported to the hospital.

Police have not confirmed the cause of the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.