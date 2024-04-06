SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wreck on U.S. 1 in Southwest Miami-Dade left two people dead, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue, just after 6 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, the driver of a red Nissan sedan was stopped at a traffic signal when a Ford SUV rear-ended the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said the man who was driving the Nissan and the woman who was driving the Ford died at the scene.

Troopers said a minor secondary collision involving four other vehicles took place shortly after the first crash, resulting in minor injuries.

Troopers temporarily shut down U.S. 1 at Southwest 129th Street while they investigated.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox