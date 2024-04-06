SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wreck on U.S. 1 in Southwest Miami-Dade left two people dead, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue, just after 6 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, the driver of a red Nissan sedan was stopped at a traffic signal when a Ford SUV rear-ended the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Authorities said the man who was driving the Nissan and the woman who was driving the Ford died at the scene.

Troopers said a minor secondary collision involving four other vehicles took place shortly after the first crash, resulting in minor injuries.

Troopers temporarily shut down U.S. 1 at Southwest 129th Street while they investigated.

