MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Miami neighborhood, sending two people to the hospital, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, the shooting took place near Northwest 44th Street and 17th Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Investigators said the victims were driven to Ryder Trauma Center.

Police units responded to the hospital and the scene of the incident after learning the two male victims had arrived by car to the hospital.

They are listed in serious condition.

Police continue to investigate.

