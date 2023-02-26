SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two of a family’s pets were killed after their home in Southwest Miami-Dade caught fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 175th Street and 147th Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the family’s three dogs were inside at the time the fire broke out. Only one of them survived.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are providing assistance to the family impacted.

