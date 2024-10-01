WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home goes up in flames in West Miami-Dade as firefighters saved an elderly woman, but despite their efforts, two pet dogs die.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a house fire near Southwest 82nd Avenue and 10th Terrace in West Miami-Dade, around 7:15 p.m., Monday.

Officials said firefighters were searching for two dogs who lived at the house. Both dogs were located and taken out of the house. Unfortunately, both succumbed to their injuries.

7News captured one of the dogs being given oxygen by Fire Rescue crews before being pronounced dead.

An elderly woman was placed on a stretcher and given oxygen after being rescued from the house. She is expected to be OK, officials said.

Firefighters battled the fire for 30 minutes and successfully extinguished the flames. The fire was contained before spreading to other homes.

MDFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.