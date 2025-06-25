NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and her son have been displaced after a fire tore through their home.

Angela Delancy said she and her family have lived in the home located in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 95th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade for over 20 years, but an electrical fire on Tuesday night left the home charred, unlivable and the family heartbroken.

“They just took everything away from me. Everything is gone,” Angela said in tears.

She said the home is where she and her late husband raised their family together.

“Now I got no memory of him being up in here,” said Angela.

The family said Angela and the family cat, Joey, were inside the home when flames and smoke consumed the interior of the home.

Firefighters rushed to the home and found the blaze impacting the front bedroom window. The fire was quickly worked on and contained to the main bedroom of the home.

Dewitt Delancy, Angela’s son, rushed to the home from across the street to help his mother.

“The flames were hot, black smoke started coming out of the room. I couldn’t see anything like my eyes were blurry, I felt the smoke going in my lungs,” he said.

He said his first instinct was to try and extinguish the flames using a fire extinguisher, but he was unsuccessful.

“I was still trying to hit the fire extinguisher through the window,” said Dewitt.

Rescue crews were captured talking over police radio about a downed power line as the call about the fire came through.

The family told 7News prior to the fire, they heard someone using an electrical saw to cut trees in a neighboring property. Angela said she heard a popping sound before the power in her home turned off and then the fire ignited.

“Pop, pop, pop, pop, like that,” she said.

The event was so stressful that Angela had to be transported her to the hospital. The family said she is OK and is being treated for her anxiety.

The family said they are fortunate they got out uninjured and alive.

The Red Cross is on the scene and helping out the displaced family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.