NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in North Miami Beach left two people without a place to call home.

Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-alarm blaze at the Diane Apartments subdivision in the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and 161st Street, Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof. Crews were able to quickly attack and contain the flames to one apartment.

However two other apartments sustained smoke damage.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping the family impacted by the fire.

