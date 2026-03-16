MIAMI (WSVN) - An apartment inferno in Miami left two people without a place to call home.

Flames and smoke shot through the roof of a two-story building in the area of Northwest 29th Street and Eighth Avenue, Saturday night.

It took firefighters around two hours to put out the flames, which caused significant damage.

The two residents were not home at the time and now cannot return to the apartment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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