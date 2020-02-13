2 detained after shots fired involving police in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained two subjects after a domestic dispute led one of the subjects to exchange gunfire with officers in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, officials said.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 96th Street, at around 6:15 p.m., Thursday.

According to investigators, officers had responded to a domestic dispute.

At some point in their investigation, officials said, the officers heard gunfire. They looked up and saw an unknown subject hanging out of a vehicle with a gun. Detectives said the subject and officers exchanged gunfire.

Police said the car continued down the street and crashed. Two subjects bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a building.

Area residents said they heard gunfire at around 5:30 p.m. Shortly after, they said, they saw multiple cruisers arriving and surrounding the area.

Officers could be seen setting up a perimeter extending across several streets.

A witness who resides in the area, said he saw the subjects flee police and immediately called 911.

Officers were eventually able to apprehend the duo. They are currently being questioned by police.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.