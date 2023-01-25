MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have detained two people in Miami following an hours-long search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide led to Miami Police’s SWAT team to close down roads in a major part of the city.

Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.

It all began at around 4:30 p.m., and the scene remained active until just before 8 p.m.

Several officers were seen handling long guns and gearing up in tactical gear.

In a brief statement Miami Police said, “Our SWAT team is on scene in the area reference assistance for Miami Springs where a subject is apparently being sought for a possible previous homicide attempt.”

Police said the scene has since, and the two people they have taken into custody are being detained for further investigation. It remains unclear whether or not they will face any charges.

