MIAMI (WSVN) - Officers took two men into custody after they bailed out of a car that was possibly stolen, police said.

City of Miami Police officers were trying to stop the red sedan when the duo inside took off running between 59th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, just before 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Police closed off roads, spoke to area residents and investigated the car as they searched for any clues.

The subjects were later detained pending further investigation. They have not been charged as of 4 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

