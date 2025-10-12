MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody and are searching for a third after, they said, the trio fled from a crash in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 6700 block of Collins Avenue, Sunday morning.

Investigators said a white Tesla struck a palm tree. Surveillance video from a restaurant captured the moment of impact at 8:40 a.m.

Video shared on social media shows two men running from the crash with what appears to be their luggage

Officers later caught up with two of the subjects.

Detectives said there is no indication of any weapons involved, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the whereabouts of the third subject, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

