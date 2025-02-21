MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two deputies are expected to recover following an overnight crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a traffic crash in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 167th Street at around 11:30 Thursday night.

The unmarked police vehicle was seen surrounded by debris and mangled metal.

Both deputies, believed to have been working undercover, appear to have been inside a single vehicle and, according to MDFR, only suffered minor injuries.

They were transported as trauma alerts on the Glasgow Coma Scale as 15, meaning both officers are alert, coherent and speaking.

Dozens of deputies were seen outside the hospital to ensure their fellow officer was alright.

Both officers are expected to be okay.

The agency the officers are associated with, as well as their identities, has not been confirmed.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are currently unknown.

