NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities closed off the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway near the Northwest 107th Avenue exit around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, after two cars were involved in a crash.

“This is not a typical accident with this severity, but we do run accidents on the highway all the time, particularly when the roads are wet,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rogelio Vandamas.

Authorities confirmed several people involved in the accident were taken to hospital and two did not survive.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

