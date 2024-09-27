NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An early morning fire tore through a home in Northwest Miami-Dade and claimed the lives of two people, leading police to detain several people.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the blaze broke out at around 3:30 a.m., Friday along the 1900 block of Northwest 53rd Street.

Investigators said five people lived inside the house. Once the fire started, two of them became trapped.

Firefighters responded to the scene and began to battle the blaze.

A neighbor said she heard banging in the middle of the night. She said she looked out the window and saw fire and smoke.

“I’m like, ‘OK, what’s going on? What’s the racket at 3 a.m. in the morning?'” she said.

The neighbor said she ran outside and saw two men who were tryong to call 911. Their phones weren;t working, so she went back inside and called for help.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived, they learned there were two people trapped inside the home.

Firefighters worked swiftly to tackle the heavy smoke and flames, even breaking the windows and climbing the roof in order to ventilate the property.

“It was like multiple fire trucks. It felt like every cop in the city, every ambulance, and every fire rescue [were here],” said the neighbor who spoke with 7News.

“Attention all units, the second alarm fire on TAC one is now under control,” was heard over Broadcastify police scanner.

Crews pulled a man and a woman from the home and administered life-saving efforts. They would not survive.

A third resident, Jorge Marine, suffered burns on his back and hands. He spoke with 7News in Spanish.

“Look, I have burns. I’m the victim, I’m the injured one,” said Marine as he turned around to show the burns on his lower back. “There are two dead, and the injury they are referring to is me.”

Marine believes the fire was set intentionally after a fight, but investigators have not said anytghing about how they believe this fire started.

As of late Friday afternoon, detectives have not released the victims’ identities.

Police said several people were detained for questioning. However, no arrests have been made.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.