2 dead, officer hospitalized after man shoots at police, barricades self inside home

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police found a man and a woman shot dead inside a home in Northeast Miami-Dade after, they said, the man fired at officers, then barricaded himself inside the residence.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a domestic related incident in the area of Northeast 143rd Street and 14th Avenue, just before 12:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the man opened fire on responding officers, who were forced to fire back.

Police said the man then barricaded himself inside the home.

When MDPD’s Special Response Team went inside, they discovered the man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

One officer suffered a knee injury and was taken to an area hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

